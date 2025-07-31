Air Astana and China Southern Airlines sign codeshare agreement

According to the agreement, the airlines will place their codes on each other’s flights. Air Astana will add its code to China Southern Airlines flights and China Southern will place its code on Air Astana flights from Almaty to Beijing, Urumqi, and Guangzhou and Astana to Beijing, Urumqi.

As Air Astana CEO Peter Foster said, cooperation between Air Astana and China Southern Airlines will contribute to the development of trade, tourism and cultural ties and symbolizes a new stage in the aviation partnership between the two countries.

Recall that Air China launched a direct air link between Beijing and Almaty.