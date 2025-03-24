Air Astana aircraft made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

The reason was a sharp deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board.

Following the request, the airport's crisis center was mobilized, ground services were promptly coordinated, and all necessary safety measures were taken. The aircraft successfully landed at 00:25 local time.

The passenger was immediately provided with medical assistance and was handed over to an ambulance crew and taken to one of the city hospitals for further examination.

At the same time, by decision of Air Astana, the departure of the flight to its destination was delayed. The remaining passengers were accommodated in a hotel.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to adhere to the principle of prompt and professional response to emergency situations and ensuring the highest standards of passenger safety.