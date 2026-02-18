AI;DR: The internet’s new way to say no to AI slop

The phrase is “AI;DR,” short for “AI, didn’t read,” and it is being used to call out what critics describe as low-quality, AI-produced “slop.”

The term plays on the long-established abbreviation “TL;DR,” meaning “too long; didn’t read.” Traditionally, TL;DR either introduces a summary of a lengthy text or signals that it has been skipped because of its length.

Now, some users are repurposing the format to dismiss posts they suspect were written by artificial intelligence.

Critics argue that feeds are increasingly filled with material generated by large language models, making it harder to find authentic human voices. In that climate, AI;DR is being proposed as a quick way to warn others not to waste their time.

Although AI;DR has appeared before, it never gained momentum. This time, however, resentment toward AI tools appears to be stronger. In 2025, Merriam-Webster named “slop” its word of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 1 in 5 videos shown to first-time YouTube users are generated by AI and classified as low-quality “AI slop.”