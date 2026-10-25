Aidos Sultangali claims bronze, beating Olympic medalist in Astana

Greco-Roman wrestler Aidos Sultangali of Kazakhstan has captured bronze at the Championships.

In the bronze-medal bout in the 60 kg weight class, the Kazakh athlete proved stronger than China's Cao Liguo, a silver medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and a bronze medalist of the 2023 World Championships.

Aidos Sultangali won a historic gold at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

Earlier, Iskhar Kurbayev won Kazakhstan's first medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana.