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    Aidos Sultangali claims bronze, beating Olympic medalist in Astana

    21:14, 25 October 2026

    Kazakhstan has won its second medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Aidos Sultangali claims bronze, beating Olympic medalist in Astana
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/NOC

    Greco-Roman wrestler Aidos Sultangali of Kazakhstan has captured bronze at the Championships.

    In the bronze-medal bout in the 60 kg weight class, the Kazakh athlete proved stronger than China's Cao Liguo, a silver medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and a bronze medalist of the 2023 World Championships.

    Aidos Sultangali won a historic gold at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

    Earlier, Iskhar Kurbayev won Kazakhstan's first medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana.

    Kazakhstan Sport Wrestling Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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