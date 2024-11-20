Aidos Kenzhigulov upset at WTT Feeder Düsseldorf II 2024 in Germany
19:12, 20 November 2024
Kazakhstani table tennis players continue vying at the WTT Feeder Düsseldorf II 2024 in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Aidos Kenzhigulov lost his first match to Kim Minhyeok of South Korea in the Men’s Singles with a score of 0:3.
Kazakh athletes Sanzhar Zhubanov and Dastan Kenzhigulov suffered defeats at the tournament as well.
Female table tennis players Sarvinoz Mirkadirova and Anastassiya Lavrova also represent Kazakhstan in Germany.