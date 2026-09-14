AI-powered robot dogs join public safety efforts in Kazakhstan

They monitored the event, transmitted live video to the Operational Control Center, and were capable of facial recognition.

The unusual patrol took place in the village named after Kasym Kaisenov in Ulan District.

Photo credit: Police department

For the East Kazakhstan Police Department, this was the first practical deployment of robot dogs at a mass event.

The robots were not just a demonstration — they were entrusted with real police duties.

Robot dogs can autonomously patrol assigned areas, conduct continuous video surveillance, perform video analytics, and recognize faces.

Photo credit: Police department

Information is transmitted in real time to the control center, allowing officers to monitor the situation.

Equipped with flashing beacons and loudspeakers, they can issue voice warnings to visitors when necessary.

Effectively, each robot becomes a mobile observation point, moving independently while streaming live footage to police.

Photo credit: Police department

Police emphasized that robotic complexes are now part of the region’s digital security system. The Nomad Alemi Festival was the first major venue in East Kazakhstan where they were used directly for maintaining public order.

Earlier, it was reported that a robot conductor opened the 93rd concert season of the Kurmangazy Orchestra.