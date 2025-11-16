AI-powered pen identifies cancer in seconds

Second country in the world to evaluate the technology

The MasSpec Pen system is currently being tested at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo. Brazil has become the second country in the world to begin clinical evaluation of the technology, developed by a scientific team that includes Brazilian researcher Livia Eberlin, PhD, professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

According to data from trials conducted in the United States, the device demonstrates accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity above 96% in identifying breast, lung, thyroid, and ovarian tumors.

How the device works

When the pen comes into contact with the tissue, it releases a drop of water that absorbs cells from the site. Their molecular structure is analyzed using mass spectrometry and compared with a database powered by artificial intelligence to determine the presence of cancer cells.

The entire diagnostic process takes about 90 seconds, which is significantly faster than conventional pathology tests that typically require several minutes.

Potential to reduce repeat surgeries

Researchers note that controlling tumor margins during surgery can reduce the likelihood of additional procedures and decrease surgical risks. Reducing time in the operating room also shortens the duration of anesthesia and minimizes patient discomfort.

Clinical study in Brazil

The trial will continue for two years and will include 60 patients — 30 with lung cancer and 30 with thyroid cancer. Participants were selected based on three criteria: surgical accessibility, complexity of intraoperative diagnostics, and maturity of the algorithm.

Preliminary results have been described as “very promising,” and the research team is considering expanding the study to additional tumor types.

