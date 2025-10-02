AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes, insists President Tokayev

“More than thirty years ago, Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced nuclear weapons, making a historic choice in favor of peace and security. Today, our country reaffirms with equal conviction that AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes,” the Head of State stressed. “We consider its application in military operations, cyberattacks, or other projects that threaten international stability to be unacceptable”.

The President recalled that at the September session of the UN General Assembly in New York, he confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to participate in the Global Dialogue on AI Governance under the auspices of the United Nations.

“We welcome initiatives from our partners, including China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for AI Cooperation,” he told the forum participants.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to remind that he focused on the issues of digitalization and artificial intelligence in this year’s State of the Nation Address:

“We have set a clear goal: Kazakhstan must become a truly digital nation within three years. It is a very ambitious task. That’s why we are now actively working on building a comprehensive digital ecosystem for the country,” he said.

The world, according to the President, has entered the era of artificial intelligence as ‘we are all witnessing how this revolutionary technology is fundamentally transforming politics, the economy, and the daily lives of billions of people’.

In his remarks, Tokayev emphasized that, according to analysts, global investments in AI development have exceeded $1 trillion in recent years. Its contribution to the global economy over the next decade could reach $7 trillion. However, this will only be possible with the responsible use of the technology. Active discussions are currently underway regarding accountability in the field of AI. The focus is on establishing common regulatory rules and ensuring equal access for all countries to advanced technologies and resources.

“Our task is to direct new technologies for the benefit of humanity, turning them into a key driver of progress and cooperation,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum had kicked off in the Kazakh capital.