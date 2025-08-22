AI is transforming the gaming industry, Google research finds

With production costs climbing and competition intensifying, studios are turning to new technologies to stay ahead. A survey of 615 developers from the United States, South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, conducted in summer 2025, shows that generative AI is being used to tackle core challenges: from automating routine work to improving gameplay mechanics.

More than 90% of respondents said AI drives innovation and enhances the player experience. Ninety-five percent reported that it helps reduce repetitive tasks, while 94% said it opens up new creative opportunities.

Developers are relying heavily on AI for playtesting and gameplay balancing (47%), localization (45%), and code generation (44%). These tools not only speed up production but also help smaller studios compete with larger companies.

The technology is also reshaping the job market. New roles such as AI engineers and AI content designers are emerging, while 56% of developers said their current responsibilities have already expanded to include AI-related tasks.

The rise of AI agents

A growing share of attention is going to AI agents — systems capable of making decisions on their own. 87% of developers already use them for tasks such as content optimization, dynamic difficulty adjustment, NPC behavior, and automated tutorials.

These tools are making game worlds more flexible. Characters can now coordinate their actions, employ complex strategies, and even adapt the environment to fit the situation.

Changing player expectations

As AI becomes more common, audience demands are shifting as well. 89% of developers say players expect greater realism and personalization. 37% believe gamers want worlds that feel more “alive,” while 35% note demand for quicker, more intuitive tutorials. AI is also expanding accessibility and inclusivity. Developers are applying it to adaptive difficulty, automated moderation, and even real-time player support.

Challenges ahead

63% of respondents worry about copyright and ownership of AI-generated content, while 35% cite risks around player data security. Other hurdles include the high cost of adoption, limited training data, and the need to retrain staff.

Still, most developers are confident about the long-term impact. Within the next three years, they expect AI to lower development costs and drive new business models. Already, 40% report that the technology is opening the door to new strategies for monetization and player engagement.

