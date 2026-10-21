AI in parliament? Dutch MPs used ChatGPT, Claude to write speeches

The investigation found that 68 of the 150 lawmakers delivered speeches containing text generated with AI tools, including ChatGPT and Claude.

Journalists analyzed speeches by all 150 MPs using Pangram, an AI-detection tool designed to identify texts generated by artificial intelligence.

Texts estimated to contain less than 50% AI-generated content were excluded from the findings, suggesting that the actual number of MPs using such tools could be higher.

The analysis focused on opening statements delivered by lawmakers during parliamentary debates, excluding interventions and motions.

The investigation also found that some lawmakers used AI-generated material in their maiden speeches, traditionally considered personal contributions marking an MP's first address to parliament.

All lawmakers identified in the investigation acknowledged using AI, but said they mainly relied on it to improve sentence structure, shorten texts, or refine arguments.

Previous reports revealed that Prime Minister Rob Jetten regularly uses AI to draft social media posts, while a separate investigation by public broadcaster NOS found that approximately a quarter of parliamentary written questions were prepared with AI assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that Spotify had removed 50 million AI spam tracks.