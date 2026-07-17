AI-driven stroke diagnosis cuts mortality by 40% in Kazakhstan

The ministry said the country is making AI the foundation of public administration and government interaction with businesses. So far, 20 digital transformation roadmaps covering 72 sectors — from industry and energy to healthcare and education — have been approved to streamline bureaucratic procedures and reduce costs for businesses.

"More than 50 AI agents are already delivering tangible benefits to society. In healthcare, the Cerebra AI early stroke diagnosis system has reduced stroke mortality by 40% in the regions where it has been deployed, while an AI-powered medical assistant is helping doctors in dozens of clinics," the ministry said.

Beyond healthcare, AI is also being used to support entrepreneurship. An AI-powered assistant for new businesses analyzes the competitive landscape, helping entrepreneurs halve their operating costs during the startup phase.

The country has also introduced an AI-powered tax assistant and a specialized assistant developed jointly with the Baiterek National Managing Holding to support financing applications.

Looking ahead, the Government plans to strengthen cybersecurity by deploying AI-powered anti-fraud systems capable of blocking scam calls before they reach subscribers. At the same time, it is introducing Vibe Coding training for civil servants, enabling them to build AI agents of their own to automate routine administrative tasks.

According to the ministry, these initiatives form part of the country's broader strategy to create a proactive, service-oriented state where digital technologies drive sustainable economic growth and improve interaction between the Government and society.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a series of proposals to advance cross-border digital infrastructure and harmonize artificial intelligence policies.