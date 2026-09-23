AI can already write code: What should students learn today?

According to Johnson, today's students need to develop three key competencies: technical literacy, an entrepreneurial mindset, and the ability to communicate their ideas effectively.

First and foremost, future professionals must understand modern technologies and be able to assess their capabilities. It is also important to recognize that not every AI tool is suitable for every task.

Johnson identified an entrepreneurial mindset as the second essential skill. Students should not only generate ideas and master technical tools but also understand how to turn their own developments into real products and solutions that can improve the efficiency of companies, universities, and government institutions.

The third important skill is storytelling and the ability to communicate ideas to an audience.

"AI can build the PowerPoint, it can build the pitch decks, it can do all the coding, but there's still a need for someone to tell the story, bring heart to it, and offer an authentic, personal perspective," Johnson said.

As part of its collaboration with HackAlem AI, Arizona State University is offering all hackathon participants the opportunity to enroll in a special entrepreneurship course. The program aims to develop skills that will help young professionals adapt to technological change.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that HackAlem AI is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of participants in an agentic AI hackathon.