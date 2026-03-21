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    Agricultural census kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

    04:48, 21 March 2026

    An agricultural census kicked off in Kyrgyzstan on March 20, 2025, Kabar reported.

    Agricultural census kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The agricultural census is a vital state statistical initiative designed to obtain up-to-date and reliable information on the condition of the country’s agriculture.

    The census will gather data on:

    • availability and use of agricultural land;

    • areas under agricultural crops;

    • numbers of livestock and poultry;

    • availability of agricultural machinery;

    • activities of peasant (farm) households and private subsidiary plots.

    The results will be used to shape public policy, design development programs for the agricultural sector, and enhance the effectiveness of state support for producers.

     

    Agriculture Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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