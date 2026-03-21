Agricultural census kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The agricultural census is a vital state statistical initiative designed to obtain up-to-date and reliable information on the condition of the country’s agriculture.

The census will gather data on:

availability and use of agricultural land;

areas under agricultural crops;

numbers of livestock and poultry;

availability of agricultural machinery;

activities of peasant (farm) households and private subsidiary plots.

The results will be used to shape public policy, design development programs for the agricultural sector, and enhance the effectiveness of state support for producers.