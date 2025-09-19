AfD overtakes CDU/CSU in latest YouGov poll

In other words, if a federal election were held this week, 27 percent of respondents would support the AfD, which is a two-point increase from August. Support for the CDU/CSU slipped by one point to 26 percent.

As for the rest, the governing Social Democrats (SPD) gained one point, reaching 15 percent. The Greens fell to 11 percent, down one point, while the Left Party dropped to 9 percent. The new alliance, BSW, remains at 5 percent. The liberal Free Democrats (FDP) climbed up to 4 percent, and the remaining 4 percent would vote for other parties.

Of the 2,057 adults surveyed between 12 and 15 September, 1,649 stated a voting preference. While the results should be interpreted with caution, they may point to a broader trend toward stronger support for radical political positions among German voters.

Citizens’ Income Debate

The YouGov poll also highlighted divisions over basic social benefits as 51 percent of respondents considered the citizens’ allowance unfair. The view is more widespread among CDU/CSU supporters (63 percent) and AfD voters (69 percent), while only 36 percent of SPD voters and 29 percent of Green voters share it. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has proposed a savings target of five billion euros, faced sharp criticism from Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Bärbel Bas.

Similar patterns emerge in views on whether the benefit is unfair, discourages work, provides a dignified standard of living, is subject to abuse, or should be reduced for long-term non-workers.

For instance, a large majority of CDU/CSU voters (78 percent) say the allowance is too high and discourages people from working. Nearly nine in ten AfD voters agree. SPD voters are split, with roughly equal numbers for and against this claim. Most Green and Left supporters reject it.

Earlier it was reported that the German government lowered the gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 0% for 2025.