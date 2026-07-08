Adilet Party hosts talks on oil & gas industry development

Party Chairman Aibek Dadebay noted that Kazakhstan's transition to a new investment phase requires fresh approaches to oil and gas sector development. According to him, the priority today is not only resource extraction but also technology development, human capital, and high-value-added production.

"Economic policy should aim not only at ramping up outputs but also at creating new value within the country. This means developing modern industrial production, adopting new technologies, strengthening the potential of Kazakh enterprises, and creating new opportunities for citizens," Aibek Dadebay said.

One of the key topics was geological exploration.

KAZENERGY Association Chairman Bolat Akchulakov highlighted that further development requires effective investment attraction mechanisms and improved industry regulation.

Practical petrochemical projects were presented by Silleno CEO Mukhtar Avutbayev. According to him, the polyethylene plant currently under construction will output 1.25 million tons of products annually, create over 1,000 permanent jobs, and provide additional employment in related industries. He also noted that the project already involves 34 Kazakh companies.

Participants also addressed the independent oil production sector.

PetroMining Association Chairman Sayatbek Boranbekov pointed out that member companies account for over 20 percent of Kazakhstan's oil production, and the industry's future growth depends on transparent and economically justified pricing mechanisms.

"It is encouraging that industry representatives can openly discuss systemic issues on this platform. In our view, transparent price indicators will create economic conditions for greater investment appeal and the development of new fields," Sayatbek Boranbekov said.

Discussions also focused on oilfield services, oil and gas machinery manufacturing, expanding the resource base, and increasing the competitiveness of domestic enterprises.

Aibek Dadebay noted that developing these areas is essential for building a modern industrial economy.

"Kazakhstan's main wealth is its people — those who can effectively use natural resources and turn them into new opportunities for the country's development. If conditions are created for engineers, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers, Kazakhstan will be known not only for its natural resources but also for its technology, production, and strong domestic companies," he underlined.

Concluding the meeting, the party chairman said that such expert platforms help develop consolidated proposals for the oil and gas sector and identify priority areas for future growth.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan eyes KZT350bn investment in the oil and gas sector in 2026.