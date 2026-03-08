ADB vows to further support for Georgia’s economic growth

Since Georgia became a member in 2007, ADB has provided nearly $6 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance, of which more than $1 billion has been provided through private sector investments.

ADB is committed to supporting Georgia’s economic development and improving the quality of life for all Georgian people,” said Mr. Kanda. “Our partnership is strong, and we are committed to scaling for impact. From critical infrastructure to pioneering private sector investments, we will continue to support Georgia’s ambition to become a regional gateway linking Asia to Europe.

Discussions focused on strengthening connectivity and reinforcing Georgia’s role along the Middle Corridor, with the impacts of projects extending beyond the country to benefit the region. Key initiatives highlighted included major upgrades to transport corridors, such as the recently completed Rikoti section of the East–West highway. ADB’s support also covers integrated, resilient urban infrastructure and services to boost tourism potential and expand economic opportunities.

Mr. Kanda also met with Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Lasha Khutsishvili to discuss ADB’s expanding operations, including institutional capacity building initiatives and innovative private sector financing. Georgia’s dynamic private sector has made it one of ADB’s most active markets, ranking eighth in ADB’s private sector portfolio. Together with Mr. Kobakhidze, they will inaugurate the newly expanded premises of the ADB Georgia Resident Mission in Tbilisi, which will support ADB’s growing operations in the country.

