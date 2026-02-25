ADB President to visit Tajikistan in March

According to the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management, the visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between ADB and Tajikistan across multiple sectors.

Kanda will also tour the Vocational Skills Development Center in Dushanbe.

Tajikistan has partnered with ADB since 1998, with more than 200 projects worth $2.7 billion financed over nearly three decades.

These projects have supported energy, transport infrastructure, healthcare, education, and food security.

Current initiatives emphasize green economy, digitalization, and private sector development.

It was earlier reported, ADB and Eskhata Bank partner to boost green finance in Tajikistan.