ADB President supports Timor-Leste’s ASEAN entry, pledges to expand development cooperation

Timor-Leste’s journey from independence to ASEAN membership is a story of resilience and vision, said Mr. Kanda. “ADB is proud to stand with the people and Government of Timor-Leste at this historic moment, working together to expand economic opportunities, empower young people, and deliver tangible results that improve lives.”

Over four days, Mr. Kanda met with Finance Minister Santina Cardoso and other senior officials, and engaged with beneficiaries of ADB development assistance. The visit highlighted ADB’s longstanding partnership with Timor-Leste, which has delivered investments in transport, water, energy, and rural livelihoods since 2002. The visit represents Mr. Kanda’s first as ADB President to a member classified as fragile and conflict affected and a small island developing state, underscoring ADB’s commitment to supporting its most vulnerable members.

Mr. Kanda visited the Coffee and Agroforestry Livelihood Improvement Project (CALIP), where he met local farmers and community leaders. Coffee is grown by 38% of families in Timor-Leste and is a key sector supporting the country’s efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil. Supported by ADB and the Government of Japan, CALIP is working directly with 2,000 farming families to boost coffee quality, raise incomes, and promote innovative agroforestry techniques, demonstrating how development partnerships are improving lives in rural areas.

He also toured Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport, which the government is expanding with support from ADB, Australia, and Japan. Once completed, the upgraded airport will more than double annual passenger capacity to over 400,000 by 2030, support Timor-Leste’s regional connectivity, and help meet ASEAN standards for infrastructure and safety. The upgraded airport will support growth in tourism, trade, and investment, while strengthening the country’s links with the rest of Asia and the Pacific.

Throughout his visit, Mr. Kanda emphasized ADB’s readiness to expand development cooperation in support of Timor-Leste’s national priorities, including investment in resilient infrastructure, private sector development, and job creation for young people.

