ADB launches new program to tackle water crisis in Central Asia, South Caucasus

The program seeks to promote sustainable water use and ensure food security in the region, where climate change has caused rapid glacial retreat.

The initiative, supported by the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) Project Preparation Facility, will involve comprehensive risk assessments of glacial melt in countries such as Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. These assessments will form the scientific and technical foundation for the Glaciers to Farms program, which is critical in addressing the growing threats posed by climate change in the region.

Temperatures in the region are projected to increase by up to 6 degrees Celsius by the year 2100, a drastic rise that threatens the region’s already fragile ecosystems. The loss of glacial mass poses a grave risk to water supply systems for agriculture and hydropower, both of which are vital to the livelihoods of over 380 million people. In addition to water shortages, the unpredictable glacial melt is expected to increase the risk of flooding in downstream areas.

The program aims to mobilize up to $3.5 billion in funding, sourced from ADB, GCF, governments, development partners, and the private sector, subject to approval from the respective boards. In addition to investments in water management and agricultural practices, the program will prioritize support for vulnerable communities that are directly threatened by glacial melt, particularly in fragile mountain regions.