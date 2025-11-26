ADB, IAEA partner to support safe nuclear energy use in Asia and the Pacific

“With ADB’s updated energy policy recognizing nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels for baseload generation, this agreement ensures that developing member countries choosing this path do so with robust safeguards, strong governance, and a clear commitment to sustainability,” said Mr. Kanda. “We are committed to helping the region make informed choices that balance the need for energy access with the imperative of energy security and a sustainable future.”

The agreement establishes a framework for the two organizations to support countries exploring nuclear power, including the potential of small modular reactors, as part of their efforts to increase energy access and improve energy security. ADB is the first regional development bank to sign such a partnership agreement with the IAEA.

“Today’s agreement marks an important step forward. As ADB opens the door to financing nuclear power, we will move quickly to identify practical areas of collaboration that respond to rising energy needs of countries across the region,” said Mr. Grossi. “ADB’s new direction on nuclear financing and the IAEA’s technical leadership create a powerful combination. Our teams will now begin shaping concrete initiatives that deliver reliable, low-carbon energy and strengthen resilience for millions of people.”

Before the signing ceremony, Mr. Kanda addressed the International High Level Forum on NUclear TEChnology for Controlling Plastic Pollution (NUTEC Plastics), which was attended by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Mr. Kanda emphasized that ADB’s collaboration with the IAEA extends beyond the newly expanded cooperation in the energy sector to include joint efforts on safeguarding ocean health and addressing the region’s escalating microplastics challenge.

The partnership draws on the long-standing trust ADB has garnered in the region and its ability to finance infrastructure and strengthen governance, and the IAEA’s deep technical expertise.

Under the MOU, the organizations will collaborate to build knowledge and technical capacity across the full nuclear life cycle. Key areas of cooperation include energy planning, the management of nuclear fuel cycles and radioactive waste, and nuclear facilities’ life cycle management. The IAEA will also support informed decision-making by providing guidance on safety, security, safeguards, and stakeholder engagement.

