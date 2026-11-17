The Tajikistan Transport Sector Project Preparation Facility aims to turn the country’s transport priorities into investment-ready projects through engineering and feasibility studies, environmental and social assessments, institutional capacity-building, and the testing of innovative transport solutions.

“Safe, reliable, and accessible transport connects people to jobs, markets, and essential services,” said ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Ko Sakamoto. He added that the facility would help the country develop transport projects that improve mobility and support sustainable economic growth.

The financing package includes up to $20 million in concessional funding, of which $5 million will be provided as a grant through the Asian Development Fund (ADF).

The facility’s first initiative will focus on preparing the Dushanbe EcoMobility project, including the development of detailed engineering designs. The project will introduce a pilot bus priority corridor spanning approximately seven kilometers along Somoni Avenue.

The corridor will be served by new electric buses and remain accessible to other public bus services. Planned improvements include dedicated bus lanes, traffic signals prioritizing public transport at intersections, upgraded bus stops and enhanced pedestrian safety infrastructure. The activity will be implemented by the Department of Transport under the Municipality of Dushanbe.

Beyond the capital, the facility is expected to support the preparation of additional priority transport projects across Tajikistan between 2027 and 2030. These initiatives will cover road infrastructure, border crossings and logistics facilities.

Through targeted assessments, climate-resilient infrastructure designs, innovative technologies and improved operating models, the program aims to accelerate project implementation, enhance transport services and minimize environmental and social impacts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the ADB supports Uzbekistan’s livestock sector with a $60 million financing package.