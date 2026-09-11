ADB backs Mongolia’s education expansion with $130 million loan

The financing represents the second additional funding package for an ongoing ADB project. It will support the construction and expansion of 33 schools and kindergartens, the modernization of teaching and learning materials, and upgrades to the country’s education management systems.

"Investing in education is investing in Mongolia's future," said ADB Country Director for Mongolia John Juhyun Jeong. "Our support will help create safe, modern facilities for an additional 11,000 students and preschoolers while improving teaching quality and strengthening education sector management nationwide. It will support Mongolia's efforts to ensure every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Mongolia’s education system continues to face pressure from rapid population growth and urbanization. These trends have contributed to overcrowded classrooms, multi-shift schooling, and shortages of school and kindergarten facilities, particularly in rapidly growing urban centers and underserved rural communities.

Under the project, 33 education facilities will be constructed, expanded, and equipped, including 12 in Ulaanbaatar and 21 in rural areas across the country. The facilities will be designed to accommodate boys and girls of different age groups and will include measures aimed at improving energy efficiency and strengthening resilience to disasters.

The project will also support the development and nationwide distribution of teaching and learning materials based on Mongolia’s updated competency-based curriculum. This will include 50 interactive digital textbooks for primary education, as well as materials designed to meet the needs of children with disabilities.

In addition, the initiative will strengthen the capacity of teachers and education managers to improve classroom instruction, student assessment, and overall education quality.

Another key component will focus on improving education planning and service delivery. The project will upgrade Mongolia’s Education Sector Information System into a modern Education Management Information System, enabling more effective data analysis and evidence-based planning.

ADB’s financing package consists of a $63 million regular loan and a $67 million concessional loan from its ordinary capital resources. The Government of Mongolia will contribute an additional $34 million in counterpart financing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had launched a 400 million US dollars financing facility to modernize border crossing points and improve trade flows across the CAREC region.