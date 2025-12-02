EN
    ADB backs Kazakhstan's infrastructure projects

    21:58, 2 December 2025

    Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev met with Leah Gutierrez, Director General for the Central and West Asia Department at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Qazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.

    Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

    The meeting focused on investment areas including water supply, sewage, energy transition, and disaster risk insurance, among others.

    The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is currently coordinating with the ADB on the financing of the construction of the Re-Regulating Dam in the Yessil River, Akmola region.

    Collaboration is also continuing on the sewage treatment plant projects in Zhezkazgan, Satpayev, Stepnogorsk, and Balkhash.

    ADB representatives also expressed interest in participating in the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.

    The sides affirmed the strong outlook for a long-term partnership and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

    As previously reported, ADB approved $50 mln grant to bolster green jobs, resilient business in Tajikistan.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
