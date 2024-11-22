ADB approves new framework to enhance social, environmental protections for projects

The ESF, targeted to become effective in January 2026, will replace the 2009 Safeguard Policy Statement (SPS). Its approval follows four years of technical reviews and consultations with more than 4,500 stakeholders, the Manila-based bank said.

According to the bank, the policy will help developing members better manage risks and address adverse impacts on people and the environment from development projects.

"Our region faces a growing set of severe development challenges. We must maximize the positive impact of our projects, especially for poor and vulnerable communities," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

"Clearer standards and broader protections are critical, and this framework represents a significant step forward in our efforts to ensure that development is inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial to all," Asakawa said