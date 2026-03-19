ADB announces new country partnership strategy for Pakistan to accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth

The five-year strategy will focus on three pathways: enabling private sector development, advancing inclusion and empowerment, and enhancing resilience and sustainability. These priorities will be reinforced by crosscutting themes of good governance and institutional strengthening, gender equality and social inclusion, digital transformation, and regional cooperation and integration.

The new CPS is tailored to address Pakistan's structural challenges and promote robust and lasting growth, which benefits the whole country, especially the poor and vulnerable, said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. "It promotes strategic investments and reforms across key sectors to stimulate economic growth and create jobs. ADB looks forward to supporting Pakistan’s public and private sectors in delivering on this ambitious agenda."

Pakistan has stabilized its macroeconomic conditions following a series of external shocks and has initiated important structural reforms. The CPS responds to this evolving country context by emphasizing export- and investment-led growth, supported by improved public financial management, an enabling business environment, and investments in high-impact sectors.

Private sector development is a central feature of the strategy. Under the CPS, ADB will support reforms and investments to reduce regulatory and compliance burdens, improve infrastructure, expand access to finance, promote public–private partnerships, and boost private sector operations. The CPS also identifies transformative opportunities in critical minerals, railways and multimodal connectivity, energy security and clean energy, agricultural productivity and value chains, integrated water resource management, and skills development and employment.

To effectively address emerging challenges, ADB will increasingly deploy integrated solutions, combining policy reforms, sovereign and nonsovereign financing, technical assistance, and knowledge support across Pakistan. To advance inclusion and empowerment, ADB will prioritize investments and reforms to strengthen human capital, expand access to quality social services, and promote women’s economic participation.

With Pakistan’s high vulnerability to extreme weather events and disasters, resilience and sustainability form a core pillar of the strategy. ADB will support initiatives on disaster risk management, climate change adaptation and mitigation, integrated flood and water resource management, agriculture value chains and food security, and air quality improvement.

The CPS aligns with Pakistan’s National Economic Transformation Plan (2024–2029) and ADB’s Strategy 2030 Midterm Review, reflecting shared commitments to achieving robust economic growth, social inclusion, resilience, and environmental sustainability. It also reinforces ADB’s close coordination with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and other development partners to maximize development impact.

ADB has been supporting Pakistan since the country became a founding member in 1966, committing 764 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $58.6 billion.

Earlier, it was reported ADB surpasses its $14 billion food security commitment, expands food system support.