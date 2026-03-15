Accessible booths, braille ballots, active citizens: Observers share their impressions

From accessible booths for voters with disabilities to families casting ballots together, the referendum demonstrates transparency, organization, and civic enthusiasm, according to a briefing at the Center for Assistance to International Observers in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Malgorzata Samojedny, President of the Opportunity Institute for Foreign Affairs in Poland, said the polling stations she visited followed a structured voting process and provided accessible materials for voters.

“I visited four polling stations, three in Astana and one beyond Astana, and I noticed that the voting process followed a clear sequence — voter identification and registration, issuance of the ballot, and access to the voting booth. At the entrance in each polling station, there were information boards with the draft of the constitution and voting instructions presented in two languages, Kazakh and Russian. There was also a separate stand for disabled voters, including braille materials and audio recordings allowing voters to listen to the constitution draft,” she said.

Citizen motivation and public engagement were also highlighted by Ralph Edwin Winnie, Vice President of the America‑Eurasia Center‑Eurasian Business Coalition in the United States. He said conversations with voters indicated that many saw the referendum as an important step for the country’s future.

“I had the fortune of visiting about six polling stations. It was very interesting to talk with voters as they left the polls to understand what was on their mind as they voted. The predominant feeling was that they were voting for the future of Kazakhstan — for their children and grandchildren,” he said.

A similar impression was shared by Domenico Palmieri of Istituto Italiano per l’Asia (ISIA) in Italy, who noted the positive atmosphere at polling stations.

“I was surprised by the happiness of the people, young and old, to express their vote. I saw families with children putting their ballots in the boxes and they were really happy about this. From the point of view of organization, everything was perfect in my opinion,” he said.

Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States emphasized that the voting process proceeded without violations across multiple regions. According to Secretary-general Ramil Hasan, observer groups began monitoring polling stations from the moment they opened and visited dozens of locations across the country.

“Our observers visited polling stations in different regions. According to the latest information provided to me, representatives from three regions have already visited 45 polling stations, including in Astana, Almaty and Turkestan. At the moment, we have not recorded any violations of rights provided for by international law, international standards or Kazakhstan’s electoral legislation. The main thing I can share with you is that we observe active and voluntary participation of citizens of Kazakhstan in this process. People come and actively cast their votes,” he said.

Observers from the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) also noted that the referendum was conducted in an orderly manner and in line with the legal framework. Ambassador Mutaz Faleh Saleh Alhiasat, an Expert in the New Challenges and Threats Dimension of CICA, said the procedures at polling stations were transparent and allowed citizens to vote freely.

“Based on my observations at polling stations, I concluded that the voting process and the national referendum were conducted in an orderly manner and in conformity with the applicable legal framework. I noted that procedures were followed with full transparency. Citizens were able to freely express their will and cast their votes,” he said.

Accessibility and voter engagement were also highlighted by observers. Ismat Jahan, Expert in the Human Dimension of CICA, said polling stations provided facilities for people with disabilities and noted the willingness of citizens to participate in the vote.

“In organizing as well as conducting the voting process, everything was accessible. There were also facilities for persons with disabilities. I saw at all three stations that one of the booths, among the five booths at each station, was designated for people with disabilities. That is very important. And as I would say, it is not only the technical side, but also the enthusiasm of the people who were coming. Of course, Sunday is a holiday, but despite that they were willing to exercise their rights,” she said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the observers noted transparency and high preparation at the Kazakhstan Referendum.