Abu Dhabi unveils world's first AI-powered judicial platform

Developed in partnership with the Department of Government Enablement, the platform is designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy and consistency of judicial work while ensuring that all AI-assisted decisions are reviewed and validated by people.

The project's joint steering committee, chaired by ADJD Undersecretary Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, has approved the proposed work plan for deploying the platform across the entire judicial process. The first phase is scheduled to begin in September, with full implementation planned over the following 18 months.

The platform will integrate a range of AI-powered tools to support judicial operations and simplify procedures. By applying AI across different stages of litigation, officials expect the system to help reduce case processing times, improve the quality and accuracy of judicial procedures, and advance the digital transformation of the UAE's justice system while maintaining high standards of efficiency and reliability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UAE and Kazakhstan boost cooperation in the justice sector.