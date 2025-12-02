Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre develops advanced treatment for Multiple Sclerosis

The treatment is being introduced within a clinical trial approved by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which utilises extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) for patients with MS. This milestone opens the door to offering an innovative therapeutic option for individuals living with this complex neurological condition.

MS is a chronic condition where the immune system attacks the nervous system, leading to difficulties with movement, balance, and speech. While there are existing therapies, many patients eventually reach a point where conventional options are no longer effective. ECP offers renewed hope to those with few remaining alternatives.

ECP, traditionally used for graft-versus-host disease and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, has been explored by ADSCC as a potential therapy for neurological autoimmune disorders. The treatment involves collecting a patient’s white blood cells, photo-activating them outside the body, and reinfusing them to help rebalance immune function, potentially slowing the progression of MS and easing symptoms.

This breakthrough is part of the PHOMS clinical study, conducted by ADSCC and approved by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The study focused on patients with Secondary Progressive MS and Relapsing-Remitting MS. Many have reported improvements in balance, walking, and speech - progress that was not possible with standard therapies.

“The collaborative efforts from different stakeholders in the Abu Dhabi healthcare ecosystem, including the DOH and MS Society, have been instrumental in culminating this important study that will strengthen the position of the UAE as a regional leader in cell and gene therapy. The results that will be published shortly in our scientific reports can pave the way for the incorporation of a new treatment alternative for people with MS for the first time globally,” said Prof. Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of ADSCC.

“We greatly value the expertise and dedication of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre and its commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centred research,” said Sandra Thompson, Co-CEO of Therakos LLC. “We look forward to our future collaboration in helping drive meaningful progress for the MS community in the UAE.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the UAEU had inaugurated the stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine.