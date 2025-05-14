Abnormal heat to +43°C forecast in southern Kazakhstan

Summer heat is set to dominate across southern parts of the country. On May 15-16, the mercury will rise to +43°C in Turkistan region and in Shymkent.

According to the met service, dry weather with no precipitation is forecast in Shymkent in the nearest three days. Nighttime temperatures will fall to +18…+22°C, and daytime temperatures will increase to +40…+42°C. Wind speed will reach 5-10 meters per second.

In Turkistan region, daytime temperatures may reach +43°C, especially in the plain areas. In mountainous districts, temperatures will be at +34°C. At nights, the mercury will drop to +17…+25 °C, and wind speed will rise to 9-14 meters per second. No precipitation is forecast.