ABD, Turkmenistan deepen cooperation to advance sustainable growth

“As we look ahead to the next quarter century and beyond, we are committed to growing our important partnership, building on our shared values and commitment to creating lasting impact for Turkmenistan and its people,” said Mr. Kanda. “We look forward to charting the next chapter of our partnership together, one defined by innovation, shared ambition, and tangible results.”

Mr. Kanda and Mr. Berdimuhamedov discussed collaboration under ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2024–2028 for Turkmenistan, which focuses on enhancing regional connectivity, supporting private sector development, and strengthening climate resilience. They agreed to advance cooperation in priority areas, including nursing education and health services, railway modernization, the energy sector, and private sector development.

During his visit, Mr. Kanda also held discussions with Central Bank Chairman Toyly Malikov on ongoing cooperation and future opportunities for expanded engagement. He emphasized ADB’s readiness to proceed with new investments in priority areas and to identify opportunities for broader engagement, including support for private sector development.

Mr. Kanda also witnessed the signing of the €64.7 million ($75 million equivalent) Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project loan agreement, ADB’s first operation in Turkmenistan’s health sector. The project will finance a new state-of-the-art nursing college in Ashgabat and is supported by a $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific. He visited the Ashgabat Nursing School, the main beneficiary of the Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project, where he met teachers and students dedicated to strengthening Turkmenistan’s health workforce.

