Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets

5.6 billion tenge was allocated from the special state reserve for the development of healthcare projects in Abai region. The funds were spent on improving healthcare infrastructure and raising the quality of medical care across the region.

The medical facilities will be commissioned this year and help provide the locals with modern and high-quality medical services.

Earlier, 2.6 billion tenge was allotted from the special state reserve for the construction of a 100-bed psychoneurological sociomedical center in Semey.

Recall that, in his Address to the Nation Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is making systematic efforts to develop its healthcare sector.

The country is undergoing a gradual modernization of the entire medical infrastructure — from rural health posts to specialized hospitals. As part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project, 540 facilities have already been built.