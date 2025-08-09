Abai Quiz intellectual competition may be included into Kazakhstan Book of Records

According to the speaker, over 30 thousand people will take part in the events planned. Foreign delegations, representatives of the scientific and creative communities, artists, tourists and media representatives are also expected to attend. More than 200 yurts will be installed in the Abay district. Hundreds of cultural workers, cooks, technical personnel and 530 volunteers are participating in the organization of the events.

From August 1 to 10, more than 70 events, including 25 concerts, 10 theatrical performances, eight exhibitions and festivals, as well as five sports competitions, will be held in the poet's birthplace

In his words, this will be a decade of events dedicated to the 180th anniversary of Abai.

“On August 1, Abai Academy encyclopedic portal was launched, with Abai's legacy released into the digital space. An ethnic-village was opened in Semey, to promote national art, customs and traditions. An exhibition of the works by renowned artist Anssagan Mustafa "Konilge Turli Oi Salar", Assyl Mura Festival, and the anniversary concert "Adamzattyn Alyby - Hakim Abai" were organized. On August 2-3, as part of the Days of Culture of Turkestan Region, an agricultural fair, an exhibition of applied arts and a concert were organized. A national intellectual game "Abai Quiz" was held with more than more than one thousand participants taking part in it. This unique intellectual project has been nominated for inclusion into the Kazakhstan Book of Records,” said he.

Earlier it was reported that Semey hosted The World of Abai and Yassawi exhibition.