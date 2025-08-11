The former republican specialized secondary boarding school named after Abai for gifted children with enhanced education in the Kazakh language and literature will be renamed as the Abai Ulttyq Mektebi after a large-scale transformation. The school was founded back to 1950. Famous people of art, public and state figures graduated from the school.

The Minister posted on Facebook that Abai is an intellectual brand of Kazakhstan in the international arena. That’s why this school will become not just a modern educational facility but also an international intellectual hub to develop and approve new educational programs, advanced teaching techniques and extracurricular activities. He expressed confidence that the Abai Ulttyq Mektebi will bring up not just successful graduates but also leaders able to combine forces nationwide values and energy of the future.

There are some 200 schools named after the great Kazakh thinker Abai throughout Kazakhstan and two in Turkiye.

To note, August 10 is the birthday of Abai Kunanbayuly, the leading Kazakh poet, educator and founder of Kazakh written literature. Since 2020, Kazakhstan has officially observed this date.