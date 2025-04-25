Abai, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions to implement 102 investment projects by 2028

Governors of abovementioned regions, representatives of sectoral ministries and Amanat Party participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed new approaches to the regional policy implementation. It was noted that priority funding for social and other infrastructure from the center will be directed to lagging regions to reduce the gap with more developed areas.

By 2028, the three regions plan to implement 102 investment projects worth 6.5 trillion tenge in agro-industrial complex, mining and metallurgical sector, tourism and processing industry. The importance of development of processing productions, small and medium businesses and tourist zones (Katon-Karagay, Bayanaul, Zaissan, Alakol, Shulbinskoye Water Reservoir) was emphasized.

While implementing the project, it is important to use the transport and logistics potential of the regions, taking into account cross-border flows with access to the markets of the Russian Federation and China.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Kanat Bozumbayev stressed the need to focus on the support of villages and small-industry towns. Under the Auyl Amanaty project, the Amanat party has completed the inspection of villages in order to define their specialization.

The Vice Prime Minister set a task to start forming agricultural cooperatives and create small industrial zones as per inspection results.

After then, Bozumbayev heard reports from the governors of these regions and assigned them with a number of tasks.