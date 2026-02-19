A way to stay in luxury hotels for one euro cent uncovered

According to Spain’s National Police, the young man spent a prolonged period staying in luxury hotels while paying just one euro cent per night.

The suspect interfered with the payment validation system on an online booking platform. As a result, the transactions appeared fully completed and valid, while in reality only a minimal amount was charged, although the actual cost of accommodation reached up to €1,000 per night.

He was arrested on February 18 at an upscale hotel in Madrid, where he was staying under a four-night reservation worth around €4,000. Investigators say he had stayed at this hotel several times, causing losses exceeding €20,000.

The investigation began after the booking platform’s administration detected suspicious activity. Initially, the transactions were recorded as fully paid. However, when funds were later transferred to the hotel, it became clear that only one euro cent had actually been paid.

During his stays, the man used the minibar and, in some cases, left additional services unpaid. Investigators are also examining whether the detainee may be linked to similar incidents at other hotels. He may face charges related to cybercrime and fraud.

