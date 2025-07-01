A total of 12 wildfires extinguished throughout Mongolia

As of today, wildfires in Umnudelger soum of Khentii aimag, Khongor soum of Darkhan-Uul aimag, and Yeruu and Khuder soums of Selenge aimag, along with seven fires in Altanbulag soum, have been brought under control. Efforts continue to extinguish four active wildfires in Erdene soum of Tuv aimag, as well as Mandal, Altanbulag, and Khuder soums of Selenge aimag.

Meanwhile, the forest wildfire that broke out in the “Baruun Tas” area of Batshireet soum, Khentii aimag, was reportedly fully extinguished at 09:15 yesterday, after affecting an estimated 1.32 hectares.

The firefighting operations have mobilized a total of 858 personnel, including 542 from the emergency services, supported by 128 vehicles, a helicopter, 14 border protection officers, 10 police officers, and 246 local specialists.

Since the beginning of this year, 144 forest and steppe wildfires have been registered nationwide, covering 65 soums in 12 aimags and three districts of Ulaanbaatar. This represents a 49.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Preliminary damage assessments indicate that around 644,627 hectares of land, five houses, 49 gers, five vehicles, seven motorcycles, 125 animal pens, nearly 6,000 sheep and goats, 470 cattle, 7,980 bales of hay, and 80 sacks of fodder have been affected, with estimated losses exceeding MNT 6 billion.

Of all recorded wildfires, 16.7 percent were detected through thermal hotspot monitoring services, including NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System and local fire detection systems, enabling prompt response measures, the National Emergency Management Agency reported.

