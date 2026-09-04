A seed's 7,000-kilometer journey: The "Chang'an Story" of China-Kazakhstan agricultural cooperation

The documentary centers on the application of Chang'an wheat, which is bred across regions and planted internationally. The wheat seeds undergo "directional breeding" across three regions—Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang—before being planted in Kazakhstan. Once harvested, they are transported back to Xi'an via the China Railway Express, forming a closed-loop industrial chain.

The film also portrays Fan Zhiqiu as a high-quality seed herself. She studies diligently at Northwest A&F University and, after graduation, brings agricultural research and technology back to her home country. Through her actions, she builds a bridge of exchange between the two nations, vividly illustrating the profound meaning of mutually beneficial cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.