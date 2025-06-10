A new plant species discovered in Uzbekistan

As a result of joint research by specialists from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China, a new plant species from the genus Elymus of the cereal family (Poaceae) was discovered.

Photo credit: UzA

According to the Academy of Sciences, the discovery was made using advanced scientific methods such as sequence analysis of chloroplast and nuclear DNA and traditional morphological studies.

The scientific description of the species, the identification key, high-quality images, geographical distribution, and environmental features were covered in detail and presented to the international scientific community.

Photo credit: UzA

“Elymus uzbekistanicus” is the first new species from the Poaceae family discovered in Uzbekistan in the last 57 years.

This discovery once again confirms the rich and unexplored biological diversity of Uzbekistan.

The new species was identified based on a specimen stored in the National Herbarium of Uzbekistan collection, which increases the role and importance of this fund in scientific research conducted in the country.

Photo credit: UzA

The study’s results were published on the pages of PhytoKeys, one of the most reputable botanical journals in the world.

