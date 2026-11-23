The 18-month-old stallion, named Bruno, was transferred from Sweden’s Nordens Ark wildlife park to an acclimatization facility operated by Prague Zoo, where he joined other potential candidates for relocation to Kazakhstan in 2027.

According to a statement published by Nordens Ark on Nov. 10, the young horse will undergo an assessment alongside other animals to determine whether he is suitable for release into the wild.

His participation in the next transport operation has not yet been confirmed.

Photo credit: Roman Vodička

“It is fantastic that we can now contribute one of our own wild horses to the reintroduction program in Kazakhstan,” said Sara Nilsson-Saarinen, conservation coordinator at Nordens Ark.

She described the transfer as an important step in the organization’s long-term conservation efforts and expressed hope that the stallion would eventually be able to roam freely across the Kazakh steppe.

Przewalski’s horses disappeared from the wild in the 1960s, surviving through captive breeding programs. International conservation efforts have since helped reintroduce the species to parts of its historical range.

Nordens Ark has worked to conserve Przewalski’s horses since 1989 and has financially supported the Kazakhstan reintroduction project since 2025.

According to Prague Zoo, the initiative aims to release approximately 40 Przewalski’s horses into the Altyn Dala region of central Kazakhstan over five years.

The program began transporting horses to Kazakhstan in 2024. In June 2026, a record eight horses were relocated from European zoos to the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve.

The project reached another milestone in August 2026, when the first foal was born in the reintroduction area, marking an important step toward establishing a sustainable wild population.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress in biodiversity conservation, citing the recovery of populations of the saiga antelope, snow leopard, Turan tiger, Przewalski's horse and Caspian seal.