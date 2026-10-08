A house in 10 days? India launches 3D-printed housing project

The pilot project was launched with the participation of India’s Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The first 177 homes will be built in Burripalem and Obulanayudupalem, settlements in Guntur district in southeastern India. A total of 140 million rupees (approximately US$1.45 million) will be allocated for their construction.

According to specialists, one such house can be built in around 10 days. All homes under the project are expected to be completed within six months.

The technology is intended to be used to build housing in both rural areas and cities. At the same time, the state authorities have laid the groundwork for the construction of a further 300,000 homes across Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had announced an early general election for November 29 after parliament rejected his government’s emergency housing measures amid nationwide protests.