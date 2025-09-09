9M tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan

To date, farmers have harvested 6.3 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops, which accounts for 39.3% of the total sown area. This has yielded almost 9 million tons of grain threshed.

Agricultural producers have also gathered a significant amount of other crops:

221,000 tons of oilseeds.

933,000 tons of potatoes, with a yield of 242.4 c/ha.

Nearly 2.2 million tons of vegetables (299.8 c/ha).

Over 2.1 million tons of melons (275 c/ha).

More specific data shows 358,100 tons of cabbage (369.3 c/ha), 448,100 tons of onions (409.9 c/ha), and 137,800 tons of carrots (314.7 c/ha) have also been collected.

The Ministry reports that the harvest is progressing smoothly and on an optimal schedule for agricultural work.

