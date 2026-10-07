9-year-old child dies from botulism in Mangystau region

The boy's death was confirmed by relatives, who said he died in the intensive care unit on October 6.

According to family members, the death may be linked to poisoning from homemade fish products that he had consumed earlier.

The child's father, who was also hospitalized, is now in stable condition. Two other adult family members are receiving treatment at the Mangystau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital.

The incident occurred on September 17, when five members of same family - three adults and two children aged 9 and 5 - ate fish during a family gathering in the Munaily district of Mangystau region. On September 18, they developed botulism-like symptoms.

On September 19, the family sought medical treatment at the Munaily District Hospital and were later transported to the regional hospital. The five-year-old child with milder symptoms completed treatment and was discharged home.

Earlier, it was reported that at least seven people had been injured in a knife attack at a Polish school.