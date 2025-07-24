EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    9 Thai civilians killed in Thailand-Cambodia border clash

    20:57, 24 July 2025

    Nine Thai civilians were killed and 14 others injured in military attacks near the Thailand-Cambodia border on Thursday, the Thai Army said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

    9 Thai civilians killed in Thailand-Cambodia border clash
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The Thai Army said seven civilian targets in four northeastern Thai provinces were attacked by Cambodian supporting fire weapons, resulting in damage to homes, businesses, crops, and livestock.

    The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged fire at a disputed area.

    Thailand Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All