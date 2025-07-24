9 Thai civilians killed in Thailand-Cambodia border clash
20:57, 24 July 2025
Nine Thai civilians were killed and 14 others injured in military attacks near the Thailand-Cambodia border on Thursday, the Thai Army said in a statement, Xinhua reports.
The Thai Army said seven civilian targets in four northeastern Thai provinces were attacked by Cambodian supporting fire weapons, resulting in damage to homes, businesses, crops, and livestock.
The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged fire at a disputed area.