    9 Iranian military vessels destroyed and sunk, Trump says

    01:05, 2 March 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump said that nine Iranian military ships had been destroyed and sunk, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: aa.com.tr

    The statement was published on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.

    "I have been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," the U.S. President wrote

    Photo credit: Screenshot / @realDonaldTrump / TruthSocial

    According to Trump, American forces also inflicted significant damage on the headquarters of Iran’s Navy.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
