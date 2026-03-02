9 Iranian military vessels destroyed and sunk, Trump says
01:05, 2 March 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump said that nine Iranian military ships had been destroyed and sunk, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The statement was published on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.
"I have been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," the U.S. President wrote.
According to Trump, American forces also inflicted significant damage on the headquarters of Iran’s Navy.