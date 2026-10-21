80 rare masterpieces from Tajikistan take center stage at Rome Museum

According to Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan, the exhibition will feature 80 rare historical and cultural artifacts from the collection of the National Museum of Tajikistan.

The artifacts reflect the ancient history, rich cultural heritage and civilizational achievements of the Tajik people. They also highlight the country’s national values on the international stage.

The exhibition is expected to help strengthen cultural ties between Tajikistan and Italy, expand cooperation between museums and promote Tajikistan’s historical and cultural heritage internationally.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cambridge exhibition had brought ancient Botai culture to Europe.