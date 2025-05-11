8 killed, 20 injured in bus collision in Türkiye

Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman told the press that the truck had overturned into the opposite lane, impacting a passenger bus and a car.

Toraman noted that the truck driver and seven passengers on the bus were killed, while 20 injured people, some in critical condition, were transported to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a judicial investigation into the accident had been launched, and two public prosecutors had been assigned to the case.