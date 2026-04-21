74% of EU states use AI in health services to make diagnosis

According to a joint report by the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union, 74% of EU member states use AI tools in medical imaging, disease detection, and clinical decision-making.

The study also found that 63% of EU countries provide chatbot services for patients - part of a broader effort to ensure AI is used safely, fairly and responsibly, the UN agency said.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into clinical practice, WHO stressed the importance of equipping health professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to use these technologies safely and effectively while maintaining high standards of patient care.

The findings come as the EU prepares to implement the world’s first legal framework specifically regulating AI. The WHO-backed report calls for broader consultation with patients and the public “to strengthen trust” in AI systems.

Without meaningful public engagement, the agency warns, AI-supported healthcare may face resistance or rejection - potentially undermining the quality of care people receive.

Earlier, it was reported that China had launched first AI-powered digital doctor platform for Parkinson's disease.