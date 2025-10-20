EN
    74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang

    22:28, 20 October 2025

    A young couple from China's Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Quanbek Tussipkhanuly and Zhaina Yerkinqyzy, received a warm welcome from residents in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang
    Photo credit: Rizabek Nussipbekuly/ Kazinform

    Starting off on August 8th, the couple traveled over 2,500 kilometers on horseback. Their 74-day journey took them across the Kazakh steppe until they reached Saryarka.

    "A big dream of ours has come true. I am very happy! I can't express my impressions enough. This journey will remain a special and indelible memory in our lives," says Quanbek Tussipkhanuly.

    74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    According to the travelers, the difficulties of the long ride faded due to the kindness and assistance offered by the people they met along the way.

    74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang
    Photo credit: Rizabek Nussipbekuly/ Kazinform

    "From the moment we crossed the border, we were particularly delighted by the warmth, good wishes, and assistance of the people. Our gratitude to all the people who supported us along the way is boundless. This trip was not just a family trip, but a journey for our entire nation. We had wonderful experiences: beautiful nature, hospitable people. We photographed and posted everything we saw on social media. People from their homelands also write to us, expressing gratitude and sending greetings to the people here," the couple said.

    74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform.

    Welcoming them, the World Association of Kazakhs honored the travelers by presenting them with special badges and a letter of thanks.

    74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform.

    Previously, in 2021, Quanbek and Zhaina covered approximately 4,000 km by riding horseback from Xinjiang to Beijing.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan is listed among the top 5 fastest-growing international hotel booking destinations for Chinese travelers.

     

    Tourism Culture Astana Kazakhstan Kazakh traditions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
