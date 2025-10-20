74 days in the saddle: Young couple arrives in Astana from Xinjiang

Starting off on August 8th, the couple traveled over 2,500 kilometers on horseback. Their 74-day journey took them across the Kazakh steppe until they reached Saryarka.

"A big dream of ours has come true. I am very happy! I can't express my impressions enough. This journey will remain a special and indelible memory in our lives," says Quanbek Tussipkhanuly.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

According to the travelers, the difficulties of the long ride faded due to the kindness and assistance offered by the people they met along the way.

Photo credit: Rizabek Nussipbekuly/ Kazinform

"From the moment we crossed the border, we were particularly delighted by the warmth, good wishes, and assistance of the people. Our gratitude to all the people who supported us along the way is boundless. This trip was not just a family trip, but a journey for our entire nation. We had wonderful experiences: beautiful nature, hospitable people. We photographed and posted everything we saw on social media. People from their homelands also write to us, expressing gratitude and sending greetings to the people here," the couple said.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform.

Welcoming them, the World Association of Kazakhs honored the travelers by presenting them with special badges and a letter of thanks.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform.

Previously, in 2021, Quanbek and Zhaina covered approximately 4,000 km by riding horseback from Xinjiang to Beijing.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan is listed among the top 5 fastest-growing international hotel booking destinations for Chinese travelers.