7,000 tulips blossom at Turkistan botanical garden

The blooming is the result of a multi-year scientific project developed in 2022-2024 and supported by the Science and Higher Education Ministry.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

The project established a scientific base for further breeding and industrial cultivation of tulips adapted to local climate conditions.

This season, the greenery planted 7,000 tulip bulbs and seven varieties.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

Cultivation has moved from laboratory research to real production, with specialists from the garden’s production unit now involved.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

Tulips will be gifted to veteran professors and partners during the spring holidays.

The university is also considering commercializing tulip production and bringing it to the market.

Scientists continue breeding work, expanding the collection and testing new varieties to adapt to the regions’ climate.

Last year, experts proposed to add Zhambyl region's tulips to UNESCO World Heritage List.