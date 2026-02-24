EN
    7,000 tulips blossom at Turkistan Botanical Garden

    15:38, 24 February 2026

    The tulip season started at the Botanical Garden of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, where around 7,000 tulips of seven varieties have blossomed, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    7,000 tulips blossom at Turkistan botanical garden
    Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

    The blooming is the result of a multi-year scientific project developed in 2022-2024 and supported by the Science and Higher Education Ministry.

    7,000 tulips blossom at Turkistan botanical garden
    Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

    The project established a scientific base for further breeding and industrial cultivation of tulips adapted to local climate conditions.

    This season, the greenery planted 7,000 tulip bulbs and seven varieties.

    7,000 tulips blossom at Turkistan botanical garden
    Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

    Cultivation has moved from laboratory research to real production, with specialists from the garden’s production unit now involved.

    Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

    Tulips will be gifted to veteran professors and partners during the spring holidays.

    The university is also considering commercializing tulip production and bringing it to the market.

    Scientists continue breeding work, expanding the collection and testing new varieties to adapt to the regions’ climate.

    Last year, experts proposed to add Zhambyl region's tulips to UNESCO World Heritage List.

    Nature Science and Research Universities Turkistan Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
