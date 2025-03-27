70 theaters operate in Kazakhstan

“The development of theaters is one of the key indicators of a country's cultural level. In Kazakhstan, interest in theatrical arts is growing. Theaters are filled with audiences, and tickets for premieres are sold out two to three weeks in advance. It is especially pleasing to see a large number of young people among the theatergoers,” said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 4th meeting of the National Qurultay.

Currently, Kazakhstan has 70 theaters, 57 of which are state-owned. These include 11 national and 46 regional theaters. In the past four years alone, five new state theaters have opened their doors in the country, reflecting the growth and demand for theatrical arts.

Kazakhstani theaters represent the country on the global stage. In 2024, 396 tours were organized, 350 within the country and 46 abroad. Around 9,000 professionals work in domestic theaters, with 4,200 of them forming the creative team. Over the past year, state theaters in Kazakhstan have presented more than 200 new productions, 107 of which are based on works by local authors.

“Theater is an art born from talent and dedication. I congratulate everyone who creates on stage and behind the scenes: actors, directors, playwrights, scene-designers, lighting and sound designers, costume designers, makeup artists, administrators, and technical specialists. Most importantly, I congratulate the audience, whose love keeps the theater alive. As long as new stories are created on stage and applause fills the hall, theater will continue to inspire, amaze, and fill hearts with art! Happy World Theater Day!” wrote the Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva.

